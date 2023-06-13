Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Tragic conclusion to search for Australian hiker missing in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 6:44 pm
The search for missing Australian hiker Julia-Mary Lane has come to a tragic conclusion in southeastern B.C. View image in full screen
The search for missing Australian hiker Julia-Mary Lane has come to a tragic conclusion in southeastern B.C. Credit: Janet Hamilton / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Australian hiker has been found dead after being reported missing over the weekend in the East Kootenay region of British Columbia.

Kimberley RCMP say police were alerted Sunday about a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since the previous day.

Officers say they found the woman’s vehicle near Bear Lake, about 60 kilometres east of Kimberley, and searchers subsequently found her body.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Police say the death is not considered suspicious.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP did not name the victim, but relatives in Australia have, on Facebook, identified her as Julia-Mary Lane.

A Facebook post by Lane’s roommate, who first alerted police to her disappearance, says Lane was visiting Kimberley from Canmore, Alta., for a week and planned to hike the region while she was in B.C.

More on BC
MissingMissing WomanDisasterCanmoremissing hikerKootenayKimberleyMissing Woman FoundHiker found deadMissing Hiker Deadmisisng woman found deadmissing hiker kimberley
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content