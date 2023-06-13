Wildfire season: Salvation Army seeking volunteers for emergency disaster services team

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army’s emergency response truck is ready to roll into action should it be needed.

That includes responding to natural disasters and emergencies, including wildfires.

In recent years, wildfires have devastated communities in B.C.’s Southern Interior, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

2:46 BIV: Wildfires could disrupt BC Liquor deliveries

Now, with another wildfire season having arrived, the Salvation Army says it’s desperately looking for volunteers to help potentially impacted residents.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not often glamourous, but it is often impactful,” said Angela Stadnyk, a volunteer coordinator with Salvation Army. “It’s incredibly rewarding.”

Volunteers are needed in different capacities, including helping in the mobile kitchen unit and at evacuation reception centres.

With predictions of a bad wildfire season ahead, the Salvation Army says it needs to boost its volunteer base.

2:06 Alberta wildfires: No return date for Edson evacuees

“Very concerned,” Stadnyk said of this year’s wildfire predictions.

“We really do want to build our team and make sure that we have enough people who are there to support the community with whatever is needed, whatever comes our way, because it’s predicted to be really busy, really hectic.”

Rodney Runnalls is the Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services team leader. He’s an employee now but started out as a volunteer.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s about others,” Runnalls told Global News. “It’s about, you know, when they need help, we’re there to help you.

“And that feels good. That’s worth more than anything.”

5:07 Highway 4 remains shut down due to a wildfire

The Salvation Army trains its volunteers to provide emergency response services and is hoping people will step up to help others.

“When disaster happens, people want to jump in and they want to help,” said Runnalls.

“And we certainly want them to help, but we have to make sure that they’re prepared and trained.”

The organization has several training sessions in early July. Anyone interested is encouraged to visit the Salvation Army’s website for more information.