Health

President of Doctors Nova Scotia says new contract key to physician recruitment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia doctor waitlist to get data upgrade after move to Action for Health website'
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist to get data upgrade after move to Action for Health website
Nova Scotia’s health minister announced the Need a Family Practice Registry report is moving locations to its Action for Health website. As Megan King reports, the move looks to allow more access to data and resources, as the primary care waitlist reaches more than 140,000 Nova Scotians. – Apr 14, 2023
The new head of the association that represents Nova Scotia doctors says the ongoing contract talks with the government are critical to the future of health care in the province.

Doctors Nova Scotia president Dr. Colin Audain says negotiations that began before Christmas are moving toward a final phase, although it’s too early to say whether a deal will be reached within days or weeks.

Audain won’t discuss details but says the new deal should include competitive compensation and address work-life balance — critical issues for doctor recruitment and retention.

He says negotiations with the province also involve how physicians are paid, adding that an agreement could bring changes to the fee-for-service system.

Audain was installed as Doctors Nova Scotia’s president during the association’s annual conference on Saturday.

The association represents more than 3,500 physicians, including practising and retired doctors, medical students and residents.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

DoctorsDoctor Shortagedoctors nova scotiaNova Scotia Doctor ShortageNova Scotia DoctorsDoctor Retentioncolin audainnova scotia doctor retention
© 2023 The Canadian Press

