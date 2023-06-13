Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Water main break causes closure of Circle Drive at 33rd Street

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 9:26 am
Circle Drive is closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. View image in full screen
Circle Drive is closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Circle Drive heading northbound by 33rd Street in Saskatoon has traffic backed up and detouring after a water main break shutdown the area.

The City of Saskatoon said the break, which started Monday night, has caused a washout in the road.

The city said the work will be completed Tuesday morning, but suggests morning commuters take a different path.

“City crews are completing the emergency utility locates and will return Tuesday morning to repair the water main. Homes and businesses west of Circle Drive and south of Airport Drive may notice lower than normal water pressure. Airport Industrial and Montgomery Place will not be affected,” read the city’s release Monday night.

Circle Drive is closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. View image in full screen
Circle Drive is closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Circle Drive is closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. View image in full screen
Circle Drive is closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsConstructionWater Main BreakCircle DriveDetour33rd Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content