Water main break causes closure of Circle Drive at 33rd Street

Circle Drive heading northbound by 33rd Street in Saskatoon has traffic backed up and detouring after a water main break shutdown the area.

The City of Saskatoon said the break, which started Monday night, has caused a washout in the road.

The city said the work will be completed Tuesday morning, but suggests morning commuters take a different path.

“City crews are completing the emergency utility locates and will return Tuesday morning to repair the water main. Homes and businesses west of Circle Drive and south of Airport Drive may notice lower than normal water pressure. Airport Industrial and Montgomery Place will not be affected,” read the city’s release Monday night.

View image in full screen Circle Drive is closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. Global News/ Devon Latchuk