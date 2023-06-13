Menu

Canada

One man arrested for throwing objects out window, one person injured: VPD

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 12:46 am
DTES arrest View image in full screen
Police in Vancouver say one person was arrested Monday evening after they were reportedly throwing items from the window of a 10-storey suite on the Downtown Eastside. Courtesy Phil Figueiredo
Police in Vancouver say a man person was arrested Monday evening after throwing items from the window of a 10th-storey suite on the Downtown Eastside.

Yellow tape and police cars swarmed East Hastings Street between Main and Carrall Streets sround 7:30 p.m. — closing traffic in both directions for over an hour.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say one person was injured by the falling items but the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News an ambulance supervisor was on scene but no one was taken to hospital.

The road has since reopened.

