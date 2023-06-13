One man arrested for throwing objects out window, one person injured: VPD

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Vancouver say a man person was arrested Monday evening after throwing items from the window of a 10th-storey suite on the Downtown Eastside.

Yellow tape and police cars swarmed East Hastings Street between Main and Carrall Streets sround 7:30 p.m. — closing traffic in both directions for over an hour.

The police incident on East Hasting has been peacefully resolved. One person has been arrested, and traffic will be flowing again shortly. Officers will remain in the area collecting information. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 13, 2023

Officers say one person was injured by the falling items but the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News an ambulance supervisor was on scene but no one was taken to hospital.

The road has since reopened.