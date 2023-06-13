Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police charge woman in relation to lottery scam allegedly targeting elderly victims

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 9:28 pm
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have arrested a woman from Toronto, charging her in relation to an alleged lottery scam that ran for six months in 2022.

Peel Regional Police, the force that made the arrest, said the scam targeted elderly people from Alberta and Manitoba, with cash sent to a Mississauga address.

The woman received around $50,000 from multiple elderly victims, police alleged.

Investigators believe the scam involved contacting elderly people and telling them they had won the lottery but, in order to claim their prize, suggesting they would have to pay a fee.

The victims were reportedly told to send cash and gifts cards by mail to a Mississauga home. Some were also told to send bank transfers, police said.

Peel police charged a 27-year-old woman from Toronto with defrauding the public over $50,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The investigation concluded on Monday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Hit-and-run victim says he confronted driver over taxi scam'
Toronto Hit-and-run victim says he confronted driver over taxi scam
CrimeAlbertaManitobapeel regional policeLotteryPRPlottery scamMississagua
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content