Martensville Corgi Races brings in largest crowd yet

There was a lot of Corgi activity going on Sunday in Martensville, Sask., where more than 700 people attended the second annual Corgi Races at the Martensville curling club.

The event aimed to bring attention to the loveable dog breed and also raised $2,200 for the SPCA and Paws Republic’s lost and found program.

The event was part of the Buster Days in Martensville, a large-scale event with a multitude of activities. As part of the larger event, smaller events are organized to support community initiatives.

The Corgi Races were organized by the Sask Corgi Racers, a group of Corgi enthusiasts who wanted to help out.

On Sunday, the Martensville Curling Club was turned into a Corgi-sized racetrack and over 40 fast and not-so-fast competed for the glory, the prizes, the honour or the snacks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not all of our racers knew what to think. Some stayed at the starting line and didn’t quite make it across the finish. Others were laser-focused, knew exactly what they were doing and shot for the gold,” said Kate Kading, one of the organizers and proud Corgi owner.

Kading said over 700 people attended the event and over 40 Corgis raced, waddled and ran in the wrong direction.

“Corgis are a very social breed so there were no issues, but they do get amped up by the crowd cheering. That can result in some barking, but all dogs are very well-behaved, especially in this wildly-enthusiastic crowd.”

The event brought in $2,200 for the SPCA and Paws Republic’s lost and found program and the organization’s hopes to do more events.

“The Sask. Corgi Racers are a small organization that got started last year, specifically to host this event. We are hoping to expand in the future and do demonstrations. Several companies have actually approached us to attend their events and do several mini races.”

Kading loves her own corgi Stella to death, but she warns that families should consider if a Corgi is the best fit for them:

“Corgis have a heightened energy level. They are a herding breed, after all, but you would not expect that those little loafs really need a lot of exercise. They are a very trendy breed right now, but if anyone wants to get one, make sure to do your research and it fits your family lifestyle,” Kading said.

Story continues below advertisement

Most competitors were there just to have a good time, but short-legged winners were crowned amongst the competitors in the two categories.

Corgi Dexter and his owner Michelle managed to defend their champion title for the second year and remain undefeated in the mixed breed category.

Kale Herchuk-Andrews and Courtney Azure, owners of purebred winner Ketchup, said they were proud of their little loaf.

Due to the massive success, the Corgi Races are already being planned for a third year.