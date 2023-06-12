Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan ‘Survivor’ contestant recaps season 44 after returning from Fiji

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 6:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Survivor contestant and Saskatoon local recaps 44th season'
Survivor contestant and Saskatoon local recaps 44th season
WATCH: Kane Fritzler talked about his experience on the secluded islands of Fiji. The Saskatoon local was born in Moose Jaw, noting he never thought he’d get the opportunity to be on Survivor. He talked about how he got used to the hunger but said the pouring rain was the biggest reminder of their situation.
Saskatchewan Survivor contestant Kane Fritzler sat down with Global News for a recap of the season Monday after being the ninth contestant out of 18 to leave the island.

The Saskatoon local grew up in Moose Jaw watching Survivor and recently returned from the islands of Fiji after competing on season 44.

“When it gets dark in the jungle there really is no light and when it pours it hits really, really hard so that sort of survival element of it is really real,” Fritzler said.

“Even just the lack of food that you have, my brain started slowing down a lot quicker than I thought it would.

“The hunger you kind of get used to but it really was the rain, like when nature hit back, the days that it would just pour and our camp was just mud and it would pour for hours and hours for days and you were sleeping in the rain, that was when you were really reminded that it was real, that it was happening.”

He lawyer to-be noted his season specifically was ‘strategically rich’ the stakes were high.

“Everyone there had a plan on how to get to the million dollars,” Fritzler said. “There are so many different things happening all the time.”

He said he learned how to have faith in himself and see what he could accomplish.

More on Canada

“Everyone out there was playing super hard, everybody was also just a nice person to get to meet, you don’t have a phone out there, you don’t have anything to do so all you do is get to know each other and it’s so interesting to see all of these people who are also such big fans of the show and living out their dreams at the same time.”

He said it was an honour to be part of the jury.

“We would sit down in the morning and deliberate about where we thought it was going and who’s game we thought it was,” Fritzler said. “All of our final three were really strong and fun to watch players. We had a really good group that made it to the end.

“Just nothing but gratitude, just being in those crazy, beautiful, secluded beaches getting to play this awesome game and getting do to challenges was so much fun.”

