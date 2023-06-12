Menu

Economy

Unionized B.C. port workers vote 99% in favour of strike mandate

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 5:05 pm
B.C. businesses keep close eye on dock worker vote
Unionized longshore workers on the B.C. coast cast ballots on Friday, in the first of a two-day strike vote that could affect ports along the Pacific coast. And with a billion dollars worth of goods moving through the ports every day, businesses say a work stoppage could have devastating impacts on the economy. Aaron McArthur reports.
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have voted overwhelmingly in favour of authorizing a strike.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) said Monday that an eye-popping 99.24 per cent of members cast a ballot supporting job action if necessary.

The union, which represents more than 7,000 terminal cargo movers in B.C., has been locked in tough contract talks with the B.C. Maritime Employers Association since February.

B.C. businesses keep close eye on dock worker vote

The union’s last collective agreement expired at the end of March.

The two sides are in a cooling-off period slated to last until next weekend, which would make June 24 the earliest possible date for a strike.

Both sides have previously declined to comment while negotiations are underway.

Long weekend flights resume as WestJet strike averted

A statement on the union’s website says it aims to reach a “fair and balanced deal” that ensures proper compensation and the competitiveness of B.C.’s ports.

The workers, based primarily in Vancouver and Prince Rupert, handle roughly 16 per cent of Canada’s internationally traded goods.

Business leaders have warned a port strike could have a damaging effect on the Canadian economy and post-pandemic supply chain recovery, while undermining the West Coast’s reputation and role in the global shipping sector.

