Missing Manitoba man found dead on ATV trail: Lundar RCMP

A Manitoba man is dead after his ATV rolled on a trail near Steep Rock early Monday morning.

Lundar RCMP say they received a call about a missing man from Faulkner, Man., just after 2 a.m. Plans were made to search for the 70-year-old when it was light out.

Three hours later Mounties responded to a report of an ATV crash on Faulkner Road, where officers determined the driver was the missing man.

Officers say the quad rolled on a trail near the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet.

Faulkner is a small community approximately 220 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg, near Steep Rock on Lake Manitoba.