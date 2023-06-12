Menu

Canada

Collision on Highway 1 claims life of Winnipeg passenger: RCMP investigate

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 5:33 pm
RCMP in Steinbach, Man. say a collision on Highway 1 claimed the life of a Winnipeg passenger on Monday.
RCMP in Steinbach, Man. say a collision on Highway 1 claimed the life of a Winnipeg passenger on Monday. . DD
RCMP in Steinbach, Man., say a collision on Highway 1 claimed the life of a Winnipeg passenger on Monday.

At 6:30 p.m. RCMP to the RM of Reynolds for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The investigation determined a car with two men inside, being driven by a 33-year-old from Waterloo Ontario, was travelling westbound on Highway 1 when the passenger side of the car stuck the left rear corner of a semi-trailer, which police say was stopped northside on the shoulder.

Police say the vehicle continued alongside of the semi trailed and struck the driver, who has just got out of the semi, before eventually driving into a ditch.

The 31-year-old Winnipeg man who was driving the semi was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later upgraded to stable.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old driver of the other vehicle was unharmed but his 30-year-old passenger from Winnipeg, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was given a roadside screening test by officers which resulted in a warning. He was then served with 72-hour immediate roadside prohibition licence suspension notice.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

