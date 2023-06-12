Menu

Canada

When will opposition discuss interference inquiry? Singh says no talks yet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 4:07 pm
Foreign interference: Poilievre says Johnston replacement should have ‘no ties’ to Trudeau family
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says opposition leaders have yet to meet to discuss terms of reference for a possible public inquiry into foreign interference.

The Liberal government punted the decision-making around a potential inquiry to opposition parties on Saturday.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says getting their help is a way to avoid the partisan “buffoonery” that has taken over the topic following media reports about allegations that China meddled in the last two federal elections.

Singh says he has yet to hear from the government or Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on the matter, despite both saying on the weekend that they would be reaching out.

He says the government should call a public inquiry immediately and a House of Commons committee has already started the work around what it should look like.

The New Democrats, Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have said they want to see a public inquiry called and concluded before the next federal election.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

