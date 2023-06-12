Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

Manitoba establishes joint nursing council to enhance working conditions, patient care

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 2:14 pm
The province of Manitoba has established a joint nursing council to enhance working conditions and patient care, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced on Monday. . View image in full screen
The province of Manitoba has established a joint nursing council to enhance working conditions and patient care, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced on Monday. . Getty Images
The province of Manitoba has established a joint nursing council to enhance working conditions and patient care, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced on Monday.

The council is a collaborative effort that will allow nursing leaders from across the system, along with representatives from the Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU).

“This council will set priorities and pursue initiatives that will better support our current nurses while contributing to our recruitment and retention efforts through the Health Human Resource Action Plan.”

It will include six members with a range of nursing and health leadership experience including three appointed by the Manitoba government and three appointed by MNU.

“We welcome the chance to collaborate on ways to improve the retention, recruitment and return of nurses to the public health-care system,” said Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union.

“We are eager to discuss creating safe workplaces, developing nurse-patient ratios, and fostering respect in the workplace as strategies to begin this process.”

Appointees will regularly meet to discuss working conditions, work-life balance, recruitment and retention support, as well as opportunities for collaboration on improvements to patient care.

