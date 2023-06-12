City of London calls for public input on health and homelessness plan

Send this page to someone via email

After months of planning, the City of London is inviting residents to share their thoughts on the implementation of the Health and Homelessness Response plan through a series of community engagement opportunities beginning this week.

For those looking to ask questions in person, Londoners will be able to attend one of five drop-in sessions happening throughout the city until June 26, with the first set to take place Wednesday.

The City is hosting drop-in sessions for Londoners to learn about the plan to save lives and strengthen community in our city. Complete a short feedback form online, or attend one of five engagement sessions across London.https://t.co/gY94IdtTe4#LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/FoHT8fuqs5 — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) June 12, 2023

The city wrote in a statement that the goal of these public sessions is to “provide Londoners with the opportunity to learn about the details of the plan and provide their input into the decision-making criteria that will guide the system implementation.”

Speaking with Global News on Monday, Mayor Josh Morgan said that the goal of the plan is to make a significant difference, which will only be made stronger by the thoughts and voices of the public.

“We’re at that stage where there’s been a lot of work done, but we’re on the verge of making some really critical decisions,” he said. “We really need the public’s feedback before we make any decisions because, while time is of the essence, public engagement and consultation are also important.”

Community leaders first unveiled the “permanent and sustainable” Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response back in February, detailing key support opportunities including housing support, integrated care planning, and 24-7 safe spaces, among others.

According to the city, the system response was “designed by a collective of community experts from across sectors that is a first of its kind in London, and unique in Ontario.”

The group was compiled from over 200 individuals representing nearly 70 local organizations including community health and social services, institutional healthcare, education, emergency services, business and economic development, land and housing development, as well as multiple levels of government.

“We know how important it is that residents have a say in the implementation process, because solving this crisis will take the whole community,” Morgan said. “I encourage residents to learn about what is happening and give input into the decision-making criteria that will guide the system implementation, and ultimately improve our collective capacity to help keep marginalized Londoners safe, healthy, and housed.”

The in-person public engagement dates are as follows:

Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canada Games Aquatic Centre – 1045 Wonderland Rd. N.

or

South London Community Centre – 1119 Jalna Blvd.

Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Byron Optimist Community Centre – 1308 Norman Ave.

or

East Lions Community Centre – 1731 Churchill Ave.

Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre – 78 Riverside Dr.

Londoners can also participate in the public input session through an online survey until June 26.