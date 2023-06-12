Victim killed in daylight shooting in Toronto’s north end

A male victim is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto on Monday, police say.
Toronto police said it happened in the area of Fenmar Drive and Steeles Avenue West. Emergency crews responded to the scene at 11:36 a.m.
Police said there were reports of shots heard in the area and a victim was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, who is male, died at the scene.
There is no suspect information available.
Road closures are in place and Toronto police’s homicide unit will be investigating.
