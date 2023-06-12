Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority warns of potential flooding amid heavy rain

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 11:52 am
Waterfront in downtown Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Lake SImcoe waterfront in downtown Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Bogdan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority is warning that heavy rain in the forecast could lead to flooding in some areas of the Lake Simcoe watershed starting Monday.

The conservation authority says Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for the area.

Significant rainfall is forecast for Monday in portions of the Lake Simcoe watershed, with predicted rainfall accumulations of 30 to 50 millimetres.

Higher amounts of rainfall may occur in localized areas, the conservation authority warns.

It says while widespread flooding is not expected, the expected rainfall may result in flooding of low-lying areas.

According to the conservation authority, rainfall will cause all watercourses in the area to experience higher than normal water levels and flows, leading to local streams and rivers becoming dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.

Story continues below advertisement

Children should be warned to stay away from all watercourses.

Higher than normal water levels are expected to last until at least Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires: Meteorologist says forecasted rain in Quebec, Ontario may have ‘limited effect’'
Canada wildfires: Meteorologist says forecasted rain in Quebec, Ontario may have ‘limited effect’
Related News
Environment CanadaFloodingRainHeavy RainLake SimcoeLake Simcoe Region Conservation AuthoritySimcoe County floodingLake SImcoe WatershedSimcoe FloodingSimcoe weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content