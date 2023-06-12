Menu

Canada

Despite more stores, Quebec pot shops see growth plateau due to ongoing strikes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 11:22 am
A person walks into an SQDC store in Montreal, Saturday, January 15, 2022. Quebec's cannabis subsidiary says its growth has plateaued for the first time despite the number of pot shops in the province increasing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
A person walks into an SQDC store in Montreal, Saturday, January 15, 2022. Quebec's cannabis subsidiary says its growth has plateaued for the first time despite the number of pot shops in the province increasing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Quebec’s provincially-owned cannabis retailer says its growth has plateaued for the first time despite an increasing number of pot shops because some two dozen stores have been affected by strikes.

On both a volume and dollar basis, the Société québécoise du cannabis says its sales remained stable in its 2022 to 2023 fiscal year, a shift away from the sustained growth it saw over the last four years.

The SQDC had total sales of $601.9 million and 106,526 kg of cannabis in the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year, which compared with $600.5 million and 106,448 kg the year earlier.

It blamed the plateau in the period ended March 25 on 24 cannabis stores whose employees have mostly been on strike since May 2022 as they seek better wages.

The affected stores are being operated by their managers and have remained open but on a reduced scheduled.

While total sales remained flat, the SQDC said profits were up, totalling $94.9 million for the last fiscal year compared with $75.7 million the year before.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

