London Calling: This is the Kit and Inside Outside (13 June 2023)

This is the Kit is both the name of the band and the stage name of British musician Kate Stables. Originally from Bristol, they (and the membership of the band is always evolving) were initially discovered by Guy Garvey, the singer of Elbow, who also has his own BBC radio show. His fellow DJs soon followed suit and she/the band have picked up some momentum recently. This track is a favourite from her/their sixth album, Careful of Your Keepers, which appeared last Friday (June 9). Last I heard she’s now based in Paris.