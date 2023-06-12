Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg homes evacuated after discovery of ‘explosive levels’ of natural gas Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 10:19 am
Manitoba Hydro logo. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro logo. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ten homes on Marygrove Crescent in Winnipeg were evacuated as a precaution after firefighters discovered a gas leak Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews were called to the scene just before 2:45 p.m., where they found a natural gas leak at a single-family home, apparently caused by a gas line being ruptured when someone was digging a hole.

Due to “explosive levels” of gas in the house, nine other neighbouring homes were cleared out while firefighters checked them for gas levels.

A second home also showed high levels of gas, and after a search, crews found two cats and brought them out of the house to their owners.

Manitoba Hydro crimped the leaking gas line, and firefighters ventilated the two houses until levels returned to normal, and residents were able to safely return home.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gas leak triggers evacuation of some downtown Winnipeg buildings'
Gas leak triggers evacuation of some downtown Winnipeg buildings
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSManitoba HydroGas LeakWinnipeg firefightersGas LineWinnipeg gas leak
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content