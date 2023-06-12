Winnipeg homes evacuated after discovery of ‘explosive levels’ of natural gas Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Ten homes on Marygrove Crescent in Winnipeg were evacuated as a precaution after firefighters discovered a gas leak Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews were called to the scene just before 2:45 p.m., where they found a natural gas leak at a single-family home, apparently caused by a gas line being ruptured when someone was digging a hole.

Due to “explosive levels” of gas in the house, nine other neighbouring homes were cleared out while firefighters checked them for gas levels.

A second home also showed high levels of gas, and after a search, crews found two cats and brought them out of the house to their owners.

Manitoba Hydro crimped the leaking gas line, and firefighters ventilated the two houses until levels returned to normal, and residents were able to safely return home.

