First Indigenous woman to lead a Canadian government honoured with stamp: Canada Post

The first Indigenous woman to lead a provincial or territorial government in Canada is being honoured with a new stamp.

Canada Post says it has unveiled a stamp in honour of Nellie Cournoyea, known as a champion of her people in Canada’s western Arctic.

Cournoyea was the first Indigenous woman, and second woman, to head a provincial or territorial government in Canada, serving as premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.

Canada Post says in a statement Cournoyea is known for the unwavering vision, work ethic and heart that have guided her fight for Indigenous self-determination and Inuit empowerment.

Canada Post says the stamp is one of three Indigenous leaders stamps that will be released on June 21.

The postal operator is also issuing stamps paying tribute to B.C. Indigenous leader George Manuel and Alberta Indigenous leader Thelma Chalifoux.