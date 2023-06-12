Menu

Canada

First Indigenous woman to lead a Canadian government honoured with stamp: Canada Post

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 9:49 am
Former Premier of the Northwest Territories Nellie Cournoyea, of Inuvik, is presented with the rank of Officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Michaelle Jean during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday June 18, 2010.
Former Premier of the Northwest Territories Nellie Cournoyea, of Inuvik, is presented with the rank of Officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Michaelle Jean during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday June 18, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The first Indigenous woman to lead a provincial or territorial government in Canada is being honoured with a new stamp.

Canada Post says it has unveiled a stamp in honour of Nellie Cournoyea, known as a champion of her people in Canada’s western Arctic.

A stamp bearing the portrait of Nellie Cournoyea is seen in an undated handout photo. The first Indigenous woman to lead a provincial or territorial government in Canada is being honoured with a new stamp. Canada Post says it has unveiled a stamp in honour of Cournoyea, known as a champion of her people in Canada's western Arctic.
A stamp bearing the portrait of Nellie Cournoyea is seen in an undated handout photo. The first Indigenous woman to lead a provincial or territorial government in Canada is being honoured with a new stamp. Canada Post says it has unveiled a stamp in honour of Cournoyea, known as a champion of her people in Canada’s western Arctic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Post

Cournoyea was the first Indigenous woman, and second woman, to head a provincial or territorial government in Canada, serving as premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.

Canada Post says in a statement Cournoyea is known for the unwavering vision, work ethic and heart that have guided her fight for Indigenous self-determination and Inuit empowerment.

Canada Post says the stamp is one of three Indigenous leaders stamps that will be released on June 21.

The postal operator is also issuing stamps paying tribute to B.C. Indigenous leader George Manuel and Alberta Indigenous leader Thelma Chalifoux.

IndigenousCanada PostPremierInuitNorthwest TerritoriesIndigenous LeadersStampThelma ChalifouxGeorge ManuelNellie CournoyeaNellie Cournoyea stampwestern Arctic
© 2023 The Canadian Press

