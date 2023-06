Send this page to someone via email

A fight early Saturday turned fatal in Brandon, and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.

Brandon police said they found a man with serious injuries after they were called to the 700 block of Louise Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Brandon police at 204-729-2319 or Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-729-2319.