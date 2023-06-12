Héma-Québec calls for blood donations ahead of summer season

Send this page to someone via email

To mark national blood donor week, Héma-Québec is calling on donors to replenish its reserves before the summer slowdown, when blood donations usually dwindle.

Awareness week, which takes place June 12 to 18, aims to remind the population of the importance of donating blood all year round.

“The weather is nice right now, it’s vacation time, and it’s easy to forget to do your duty as a citizen,” said Patrice Lavoie, director of public relations of Héma-Québe.

The organization particularly needs blood donations from people whose blood type is O negative, since they are a universal donor.

Lavoie reiterates, however, that Héma-Québec seeks all types of donors, and that each donation is important.

“Currently, the blood reserves are at a correct level and satisfactory level. That said, we still feel a slight slowdown in making appointments for donations. People are asked to go and donate blood, a plasma donation, a platelet donation,” Lavoie said.

Donating blood is rather quick and easy, Lavoie said. It takes about 20 minutes to donate blood, and 30 to 45 minutes to donate plasma.

While the province of Quebec has several committed donors, less than three per cent of the population gives blood, according to Lavoie.

Hema-Quebec is appealing for new donors, telling them to try the experience with a loved one who has already made a donation.

“If you are a donor, bring someone from your family or your entourage,” Lavoie said.

Several mobile collections will also be deployed in the coming weeks. Appointments can also be made online.

Héma-Québec distributes nearly 1,000 blood donations every day in Quebec hospitals, according to the organization.