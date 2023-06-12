ANALYSIS: Jets need clarity on why players like Dubois choose to leave

It’s a foregone conclusion that Pierre-Luc Dubois has likely played his final game in a Winnipeg uniform.

We should be hopeful the Jets at least have some clarity as to the reasons why.

As was reported last week by The Athletic‘s Montreal-based duo of Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin, there was a meeting in Buffalo during the NHL Combine where Dubois’ agent Patrick Brisson broke bread with Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to deliver the news that his client’s wish was to break ties with the Jets, as soon as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

What we in the media, and by extension the fan base, will likely never know is the reason, or reasons for Dubois to not view the Winnipeg organization as a fit for his long-term future.

If it is simply because the Jets are at the top of the no-trade lists of just about every player with a full or modified no-movement clause — or because of the weather, taxes, small market syndrome — that’s not on True North Sports + Entertainment. Those are factors beyond their control.

View image in full screen Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrates his goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during first-period NHL action in Winnipeg on April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Remember the comments of Nino Niederreiter during last month’s World Championships about Winnipeg being a much better place to play than most NHLers give it credit for? Perhaps one day that mindset will resonate with free agents and trade targets.

Story continues below advertisement

But if Dubois’ decision is based on the way the team is coached or managed, or a result of the dressing room culture and leadership, that’s a different — and more controllable — kettle of fish that must be addressed.

How to shore up an all-of-a-sudden weakness down the middle — especially if Mark Scheifele also falls into the category of “former Jet” — is clearly Cheveldayoff’s priority going into the coming season.

But so is having a full understanding of why players like Dubois, and others before him, have determined their hockey futures would be best served elsewhere.