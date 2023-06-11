Wildfire sparks near Bear Creek Provincial Park in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire in Kelowna that was discovered Sunday afternoon.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the blaze started around 1:10 p.m. and is located around 3.5 kilometres up Bear Main Road.

The wildfire service said it does not have the exact size of the fire, however, it’s currently described as “spot size.”

Wildfire crews are at the scene, actioning the blaze with a helicopter and ground personnel.

The fire is listed as out of control, and the cause is under investigation.