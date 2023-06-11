SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire sparks near Bear Creek Provincial Park in Kelowna, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 7:49 pm
A wildfire at Bear Creek Provincial Park was discovered on Sunday in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A wildfire at Bear Creek Provincial Park was discovered on Sunday in Kelowna. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire in Kelowna that was discovered Sunday afternoon.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the blaze started around 1:10 p.m. and is located around 3.5 kilometres up Bear Main Road.

The wildfire service said it does not have the exact size of the fire, however, it’s currently described as “spot size.”

Wildfire crews are at the scene, actioning the blaze with a helicopter and ground personnel.

The fire is listed as out of control, and the cause is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Battle to protect Tumbler Ridge'
Battle to protect Tumbler Ridge
KelownaWildfireBC WildfireBC Wildfire ServiceKelowna Fire DepartmentOKANAGAN WILDFIRESbcwskelowna wildfireBear Creek Provincial Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content