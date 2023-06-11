Man left with life-threatening injuries following downtown Vancouver shooting

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Vancouver Saturday night.
Police responded to a call of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. at a building near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue. Officers found the injured man on the street when they arrived.
A suspect was arrested at the scene.
“VPD investigators are working to determine if there are additional suspects at large,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.
“Police will be in the area (Sunday) collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.
