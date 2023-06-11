Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man left with life-threatening injuries following downtown Vancouver shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Man in critical condition after shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside'
Man in critical condition after shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Downtown Eastside, Saturday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Vancouver Saturday night.

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. at a building near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue. Officers found the injured man on the street when they arrived.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

dtes shooting june 10 View image in full screen
Vancouver police arrested one suspect at the scene. Global News

“VPD investigators are working to determine if there are additional suspects at large,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police will be in the area (Sunday) collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.”

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.

Click to play video: 'Man who fired at VPD K9 officer gets 5 years in prison'
Man who fired at VPD K9 officer gets 5 years in prison
VancouverShootingvancouver policeVPDDTESVancouver shootingBc Shootingdowntown eastside shootingMan injured in shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content