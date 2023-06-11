Menu

Crime

Toronto police release image of Downsview Park subway station stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 12:08 pm
Police are looking for a suspect after an apparently unprovoked stabbing at a Toronto subway station. View image in full screen
Police are looking for a suspect after an apparently unprovoked stabbing at a Toronto subway station. TPS / Handout
Police have released a photo as they continue to hunt for a suspect in an unprovoked stabbing investigation inside a Toronto subway station.

Toronto police said the incident took place just after 6 a.m. on May 27 at Downsview Park Subway Station. Police said a victim was approached at the east entrance of the subway station and stabbed “without provocation.”

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 35 years old.

He is around five-foot-nine tall and had black straight hair, police said. He had a moustache and wore a black jacket, dark shirt with a white logo and blue, ripped jean shorts.

Police said he carried a black duffel bag and was seen running east on Sheppard Avenue West.

A man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station on Friday, May 27, 2023. View image in full screen
A man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station on Friday, May 27, 2023. Global News
