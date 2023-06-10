Kelowna resort hires first ever four-legged employee

Send this page to someone via email

The Eldorado Resort in Kelowna, B.C., has a new employee who is receiving a lot of positive attention for his “paw-some” work.

Winston, a seven-year-old yellow lab, has recently been appointed director of pet relations at the resort.

“It was created specifically for Winston, and he’s very, very excited to be here to welcome all of the guests to the resort,” said Jessica Pearce, Eldorado Resort’s general manager.

Winston has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and boasts an impressive resume.

The beloved dog who had worked at the Victoria Hotel recently resigned from his position. This was due to his owner, who used to work at the Empress Hotel, becoming the general manager of both the Victoria Hotel and the neighbouring Manteo Resort.

“He was a canine ambassador at the Fairmont Empress, and he was there for almost four years,” Pearce said. “I come as a package deal with Winston.”

Winston’s goal was to become a guide dog, but he was deemed unsuitable due to his overly friendly demeanour. However, this makes him an excellent choice to welcome guests checking in.

“It just makes it feel more homey,” said hotel guest Marc Chevrier. “It’s my first time in Kelowna, so it kind of seems to fit the vibe of the city.”

“If you have a dog in the hotel greeting you, that’s a really good initiative,” said hotel guest Mohammad Shafi.

While Winston is still getting used to the new gig and new co-workers, he’s ready for the job and all that it en-tails.

“He will be hanging mostly in the lobby, mostly at Manteo, too, but he’ll be greeting guests. Guests will be able to take him for walks and just all around welcome our guests to the resort,” Pearce said.

As how will the director of pet relations be compensated? “With lots of treats,” Pearce said. “Lots and lots of treats and scratches.”