Pickleball is making another swinging hit in Saskatoon and area

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of athletes are swinging their paddles this weekend as players gear up to compete in the fastest growing sport in Canada.

Pickleball is often described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

This weekend, Warman Home Centre Communiplex is the home of the sixth annual pickleball Saskatchewan provincial tournament.

Cathy Uherski picked up pickleball during pandemic lockdowns and hasn’t looked back.

“A few people told me what it was, so I gave it a try and I loved it from the first day,” Uherski said. “It’s not just the exercise. It’s the social aspect, the challenge — just nothing but good things coming out of pickleball, for sure.”

According to the Sports and Fitness Association, pickleball is gaining rapid popularity, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Tournament director Brent Cooper says he’s thrilled about its growth, with the fastest demographic growth being ages 18 to 34.

“Initially it was with more of the 50+ crowd, but we’re now seeing an increase in younger players,” Cooper said. “Which is really exciting because us older ones won’t be able to play forever.”

Residents are encouraged to come and watch the games as it’s free for the public. The tournament wraps up Sunday.