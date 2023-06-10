Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pickleball is making another swinging hit in Saskatoon and area

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 8:15 pm
Saskatoon and area residents are enjoying another year of pickleball as a nearby tournament that is bringing people of all ages together. View image in full screen
Saskatoon and area residents are enjoying another year of pickleball as a nearby tournament that is bringing people of all ages together. Kabilan Moulitharan / Global Saskatoon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of athletes are swinging their paddles this weekend as players gear up to compete in the fastest growing sport in Canada.

Pickleball is often described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

This weekend, Warman Home Centre Communiplex is the home of the sixth annual pickleball Saskatchewan provincial tournament.

Cathy Uherski picked up pickleball during pandemic lockdowns and hasn’t looked back.

“A few people told me what it was, so I gave it a try and I loved it from the first day,” Uherski said. “It’s not just the exercise. It’s the social aspect, the challenge — just nothing but good things coming out of pickleball, for sure.”

According to the Sports and Fitness Association, pickleball is gaining rapid popularity, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Tournament director Brent Cooper says he’s thrilled about its growth, with the fastest demographic growth being ages 18 to 34.

“Initially it was with more of the 50+ crowd, but we’re now seeing an increase in younger players,” Cooper said. “Which is really exciting because us older ones won’t be able to play forever.”

Trending Now

Residents are encouraged to come and watch the games as it’s free for the public. The tournament wraps up Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Provincial championships to kick off busy summer for Saskatchewan pickleball'
Provincial championships to kick off busy summer for Saskatchewan pickleball
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsPickleballSaskatoon EventsSaskatoon PickleballSaskatchewan tournamentsWarman Home Centre Communiplex
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content