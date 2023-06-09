Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia identifies thousands of stolen records in global security breach

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2023 4:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadians rank 5th for experiencing misuse of personal data: report'
Canadians rank 5th for experiencing misuse of personal data: report
As we spend more time online and on social media, keeping our profiles and information safe has become challenging—especially with a huge rise in different types of hacking and phishing attacks. It's prompted some cyber security experts to remind people to be more cautious about what they're sharing online and who they trust. As Sharmeen Somani shows us, it's a lesson one woman learned the hard way – May 28, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia government says it has identified thousands of stolen records involving about 100,000 people in the province who were victims of a global data breach.

Cybersecurity Minister Colton LeBlanc says the stolen information includes 55,000 records with names, addresses, dates of birth and years of service involving past and present teachers.

LeBlanc says about 26,000 students aged 16 and older had information stolen, including their dates of birth and student ID numbers — data that was stored in a database shared with Elections Nova Scotia.

Among the others affected by the security breach are 5,000 short-term accommodations owners, 3,800 people who applied for jobs with Nova Scotia Health, and 1,400 Nova Scotia pension plan recipients.

Trending Now

LeBlanc says it is difficult to estimate with certainty how many people were targeted in the attack discovered last week, because some of records identified by the province may belong to the same people.

Story continues below advertisement

Hackers stole the data after they broke into the MOVEit file transfer system, which the province uses for employee payroll.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.

More on Canada
Data BreachHackPersonal Informationdata hackColton LeBlancMOVEitstolen recordsMOVEit file transfer systemNS data breach
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content