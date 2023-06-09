SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Ukraine’s air defence capabilities to get $2B boost from U.S.

By Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu Reuters
Posted June 9, 2023 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia’s aerial bombardment on Kyiv persists as Ukraine trains, prepares for counteroffensive'
Russia’s aerial bombardment on Kyiv persists as Ukraine trains, prepares for counteroffensive
WATCH ABOVE: Russia’s aerial bombardment on Kyiv persists as Ukraine trains, prepares for counteroffensive
The U.S. Department of Defense announced an additional $2.1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine on Friday, including air defense and ammunition capabilities, amid signs that Kyiv had begun its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia.

The package includes additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, Raytheon RTX.N HAWK air defense systems and missiles, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds, small AeroVironment AVAV.O drones that can be launched by hand, laser-guided rocket system munitions and support for training and maintenance, the Defense Department.

Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds will be used to purchase the weapons, allowing President Joe Biden’s administration to buy weapons from industry, rather than pull them from U.S. stocks.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine dam collapse: Kherson residents evacuated, face lack of drinking water'
Ukraine dam collapse: Kherson residents evacuated, face lack of drinking water

Delivery of the weapons and systems depends on their availability and production timeline.

The announcement came as Ukraine’s long-anticipated counterattack seemed to be under way. Russia reported heavy fighting along the front in southern Ukraine, and bloggers described the first sightings of German and U.S. tanks and armored vehicles.

Trending Now

The Pentagon has provided more than $7 billion in security assistance for Ukraine under the USAI, in five separate tranches. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022, Washington put $6.3 billion worth of USAI funds to work buying for Ukraine’s defense.

Biden said at a press conference with British Prime Minister Sunak on Thursday he was confident Washington could have the necessary funding to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” despite skepticism from a few Republicans in Congress.

In a statement, the Department of Defense said the latest announcement “illustrates the continued commitment to both Ukraine’s critical near-term capabilities as well as the enduring capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term.”

In total, the United States has committed up to $40 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

— Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Alistair Bell

RussiaUkraineUSUkraine invasionUkraine aidUkraine updatesRussia invasion of UkraineUkraine CounteroffensiveRussia war in UkrainePatriot Defence SystemUkraine air defenceUS aid for UkraineUS Ukraine air defence package
© 2023 Thomson Reuters

