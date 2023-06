Send this page to someone via email

An ATM from Servus Credit Union was stolen early Monday using a backhoe taken from a nearby construction site RCMP say.

View image in full screen A backhoe stolen from a nearby construction site was used to take an ATM from the Rimbey Service Credit Union, on Monday, police say. Facebook/Lightcatch Alberta/Tom TJ

At around 3 a.m. on Monday, Rimbey RCMP were informed of a break-in at the Service Credit Union.

RCMP are still investigating but say it looks as if the suspect or suspects stole a backhoe from a nearby construction site and used it to remove an ATM from the credit union.

