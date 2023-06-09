Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

New Guelph library gets spotlight in an upcoming groundbreaking ceremony

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 10:03 am
New Guelph library gets spotlight in an upcoming groundbreaking ceremony - image View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Public Library will be breaking ground later in June.

In a news release, the city of Guelph said a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Baker Redevelopment Project construction site on June 20.

The city said the ceremony is recognizing the on-site work that’s been done to date.

The new 88,000-square-foot library will be a part of the project that is expected to be completed in 2026.

The city said it will be a zero-carbon building and it’ll be aligned with its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 63 per cent by 2030 and net zero carbon by 2050.

Trending Now

The project will also feature an underground parking garage and public squares. The underground parking garage will have more than 150 public parking spots.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the concept for the library was initially approved in 2020 and comes with a price tag of $62 million.

More on Science and Tech
GuelphGuelph NewsGreenhouse Gas Emissionsdowntown guelphguelph public libraryBaker Redevelopment ProjectDowntown project Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content