Campfire ban for most of B.C. comes into effect

A campfire ban affecting most of British Columbia took effect Thursday at noon.

Issued by the provincial government, the ban applies to Crown land plus private lands that aren’t covered by open-burning bylaws issued by local governments, such as cities, towns or regional districts.

The campfire ban includes the Kamloops, Cariboo and Prince George fire centres, plus most of the Coastal fire centre and parts of the Northwest fire centre. Campfires are still allowed in the Southeast fire centre.

“Due to extreme temperatures, dry conditions and the high/extreme fire danger rating, the campfire ban will remain in effect until further notice,” said the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

“Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint.”

The RDCO said residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the regional fire dispatch centre at 250-469-8577.

“Fire departments throughout the Central Okanagan remind residents and visitors that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished,” added the regional district, “and motorists are reminded to use ashtrays and not throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle.”

If you’re a resident of a town, city or regional district — which covers most people in the Okanagan — check your local government, as they can issue their own bans.

Don’t have time for that? No sweat. Here are the latest on fire bans throughout the Okanagan and area.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Follows Kamloops Fire Centre lead. Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Regional District North Okanagan

Ban on all fires (Electoral Areas B, C). Campfire ban begins Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Regional District Central Okanagan

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban begins Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Regional District South Okanagan

Follows Kamloops Fire Centre lead. Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Armstrong

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Coldstream

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban started Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Enderby

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Grand Forks

Follows Kamloops Fire Centre lead. Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8 at noon.

Kelowna

Year-round campfire ban.

Lake Country

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Lumby

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Oliver

Year-round open burning ban, including campfires.

Osoyoos

Outdoor fires are not permitted unless authorized by the fire chief.

Peachland

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Penticton

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Princeton

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Revelstoke

Follows Kamloops Fire Centre lead. Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Salmon Arm

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Sicamous

Follows Kamloops Fire Centre lead. Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Spallumcheen

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Summerland

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Vernon

Ban on all fires. Campfire ban began Thursday, June 8, at noon.

More information about open-burning bans is available on the province’s website.

The province also has this on its frequently asked questions page about opening burning bans.

“Anyone found in contravention of a fire prohibition may be fined up to $1,150. If your fire escapes and results in a wildfire, you may be fined anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million and be sentenced to one year in prison.”