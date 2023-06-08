Menu

Winnipeg Folk Fest director departing role at the end of summer

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 4:45 pm
Winnipeg Folk Fest in 2017. The executive director announced she will depart her role at the end of this summer. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Folk Fest in 2017. The executive director announced she will depart her role at the end of this summer. Jordan Pearn/Global News
This year’s Winnipeg Folk Fest will be the last for its executive director.

Lynne Skromeda will depart her role at the end of summer.

Manitoba Film & Music announced Skromeda will be moving into the position of their CEO and film commissioner after over a decade at the helm of Folk Fest.

“I am thrilled to bring together my passion for both film and music in taking on this exciting role.  I look forward to working in collaboration with the community and helping to grow the industries so we can bring more Manitoban stories and songs to life and more production to our province,” Skromeda said in a press release announcing her appointment.

Prior to her work at Winnipeg Folk Fest, Skromeda spent 13 years in various roles in film and TV.

The executive director takes over the job from interim CEO Rod Bruinooge.

No details have been released on who will replace Skromeda.

