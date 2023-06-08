Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2023 11:59 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Losses in the telecommunications stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.29 points at 19,945.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 88.98 points at 33,754.00. The S&P 500 index was up 15.73 points at 4,283.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 104.17 points at 13,209.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.86 cents US compared with 74.76 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down 70 cents at US$71.83 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$23.40 at US$1,981.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.80 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

