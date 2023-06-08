Menu

Canada

Wildfire smoke blankets Toronto, poor air quality prompts cancellations, warnings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2023 11:39 am
Air quality alerts issued for tens of millions in northeastern U.S.
Canada’s most populous city is experiencing hazy skies and poor air quality as smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec moves over Toronto.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, warning of high levels of pollution and deteriorated air quality as a result of smoke from the fires.

The Toronto District School Board and the York Region District School Board have moved recess and other outdoor events indoors today, while the Toronto Catholic District School Board says its schools can consider indoor recess based on the air quality health index.

The City of Toronto says it is adjusting programming in response to the air quality, with some city-run outdoor recreation programs being cancelled or moved indoors while outdoor activities at city-run daycares have been suspended.

A person sits on a bench overlooking Riverdale Park East in Toronto on June 6, 2023, as the city remains under a special air quality statement caused by forest fires. View image in full screen
A person sits on a bench overlooking Riverdale Park East in Toronto on June 6, 2023, as the city remains under a special air quality statement caused by forest fires. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

The city also says it has outreach teams connecting with people experiencing homelessness, conducting wellness checks, providing water and encouraging them to come indoors. It says it is working to open additional temporary spaces at some homeless shelter sites as well.

The Toronto Zoo says it is responding to air quality warnings by reducing its hours to only run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in order to protect its animals, staff and volunteers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says people with lung or heart diseases, older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects from the smoke.

It says poor air quality may persist into the weekend.

