1 person sent to trauma centre after Toronto stabbing

One person was taken to a trauma centre with moderate injuries after a stabbing in Toronto on Wednesday evening.
Wilson Heights Boulevard was closed at Brighton Avenue for a police investigation, according to a traffic Twitter account run by the city.
Paramedics told Global News they responded to a call in the same area just before 8 p.m., noting a man with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries was transported for treatment.
More on Crime
- Prison transfer not about revenge, former official says after Bernardo moved
- Edmonton man Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
- 2 killed, 5 hurt in Virginia shooting after high school graduation ceremony
- Ford calls for head of correctional service to be fired over Paul Bernardo transfer
Comments