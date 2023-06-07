Menu

Crime

1 person sent to trauma centre after Toronto stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 9:40 pm
Police tape is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
One person was taken to a trauma centre with moderate injuries after a stabbing in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Wilson Heights Boulevard was closed at Brighton Avenue for a police investigation, according to a traffic Twitter account run by the city.

Paramedics told Global News they responded to a call in the same area just before 8 p.m., noting a man with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries was transported for treatment.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto Stabbingbrighton avenueWilson Heights Boulevard
