Environment

Guelph’s watering restrictions go to Level 1 Yellow amid dry, hot weather

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 7, 2023 12:47 pm
Guelph’s watering restrictions go to Level 1 Yellow amid dry, hot weather - image View image in full screen
File / Global News
The city of Guelph has changed watering restrictions due to the recent hot, dry weather.

The city’s Outside Water Use program has moved to Level 1 Yellow from Level 0 Blue.

In Level 1 yellow, homeowners are allowed to water their lawn from 7 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on odd or even calendar dates by address number.

Odd-numbered houses can water on odd-numbered dates and even-numbered houses on even-numbered dates.

The city said you can still water your trees and flowers and food gardens. You are still allowed to use the sprinkler for children’s recreational use.

And if you’re using a garden or outdoor hose, the city said you must use a shutoff nozzle.

More on Science and Tech
