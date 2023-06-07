Debbie Chapman to represent NDP in Kitchener Centre byelection

Send this page to someone via email

A day after the Liberals announced their candidate for the pending Kitchener byelection, the NDP has followed suit.

Ward 9 Coun. Debbie Chapman will represent the New Democrats, becoming the second city councillor to enter the race to replace NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo.

Chapman, who is an instructor in the Global Studies department at Laurier University, has represented Ward 9 since first being elected in 2018.

“I’ve seen firsthand the challenges faced in our community, brought on by years of underinvestment by the Ford government,” Chapman stated.

“I’m running because I know that a better Ontario is possible. I’m excited for the chance to join the strong Official Opposition team and bring our community’s voice to Queen’s Park.”

In January, Lindo announced that she would be leaving politics for a job with the University of Waterloo in July.

On Monday, the Liberal party announced that Kelly Steiss would run under their banner when an election is called.

Last month, the Green Party announced that Ward 10 Coun. Aislinn Clancy would be running for the office.

The PC Party of Ontario has not yet named a candidate.