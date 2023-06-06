Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Free Calgary tour offers insight into the magical world of honey bees

By Norma Reid Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 6:55 pm
MOB Honey is offering free beehive tours of its Hive in East Village. View image in full screen
MOB Honey is offering free beehive tours of its Hive in East Village. Global Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A free tour is being offered in Calgary this summer with the purpose of educating people on the important role bees play in the ecosystem.

MOB Honey has five urban hives built in the East Village with each containing thousands of honey bees.

“They’ve created all this fresh wax,” said owner Amber Yano as she pulled out a shelf from the hive, with thousands of friendly bees climbing all over bits of honeycomb, peeks of fresh raw honey oozing from holes.

Most of the bees are female workers. The rest are male ‘drones’ who leave the hives to mate and, of course, a single queen. She is the only one who lays eggs.

Yano says the current population of 20,000 will multiply up to 70,000 as the summer continues. “But you won’t see them out because only 10 per cent of the hive goes out to forage.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those that do will travel up to 10 kilometres, enriched by the vast array of pollinators — including mustard, wild rose and sweet clover — along the nearby riverbank.

Trending Now

The tour aims to help inspire people to create bee-friendly spaces. In a time where bees around the world are threatened, Yano says every little bloom helps.

“Just encouraging more spaces for pollinators, creating habitat in your front yard or backyard,” said Yano. “Climate change, over pesticide usage in the landscape and loss of habitat. These are things everything has to contend with.”

The honey produced at the five urban hives are sold as MOB Honey’s East Village label.

To find out more information on dates and times of the free summer tours, visit Eventbrite.

 

More on Science and Tech
CalgaryBeesTourFreeHoneyEcosystemBee#environment#eastVillage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content