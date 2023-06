See more sharing options

OPP says a dangerous goods spill has closed down the QEW in both directions near Beamsville, Ont., between Ontario and Victoria streets.

Service roads are also closed after a flammable liquid escaped from a transport truck

Police say there’s no estimated timeline for a reopening.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt revealed the incident was not due to any collision nor was there any fire.

Heavy delays are anticipated for hours.

More to come…

Service roads also closed. This is due to a dangerous goods spill of Class 3 flammable liquid from a transport truck. No collision, no fire. Avoid the area. Expect heavy delays, updates to follow #BurlingtonOPP — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 6, 2023