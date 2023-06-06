Menu

Canada

RCMP seek missing 12-year-old who boarded Cloverdale bus on Monday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 2:17 pm
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are seeking public assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who boarded a bus in Cloverdale on Monday and has not been seen since.

Jadynn Terblanche got on the bus around 8:30 a.m. on 60th Avenue near 169th Street and did not return home.

“Despite efforts, police and family have not been able to contact her and are concerned for her wellbeing,” Surrey RCMP wrote in a Tuesday news release.

Jadynn Terblanche, 12, was last seen boarding a bus on 60th Avenue in Cloverdale, B.C. on Mon. June 5, 2023.
Jadynn Terblanche, 12, was last seen boarding a bus on 60th Avenue in Cloverdale, B.C., on Mon. June 5, 2023. Handout/Surrey RCMP

Terblanche was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey sweatpants and light-coloured shoes. She carried a light brown backpack.

Terblanche is described as five feet tall with short black hair and blue eyes, with a pierced septum. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 604-599-0502.

