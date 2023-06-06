Barrie Fire urges caution before calling 911 after calls increase due to wildfire smoke

The wildfires in Quebec are having a far-reaching affect, all the way to Barrie, Ont., with an air quality statement in effect and emergency officials urging caution before calling 911.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement which is in effect for much of southern Ontario as a result of the many wildfires burning in Quebec.

The weather agency reports that light to no wind causes the smoke to settle into the region where it creates a haze in the air and the constant smell of campfire smoke.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

The smell of smoke in the area has also prompted an increase in calls to Barrie Fire’s dispatch centre about a smell of smoke in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“These types of calls tie up resources looking for possible fires. If there is no actual visible smoke or flame issuing from a vehicle or structure, consider if the smell is possibly that of wildfire smoke in the air,” said a statement from the City of Barrie.

Carrie Clark, deputy chief of communions with Barrie Fire said structure fires typically emit smoke that is very dark and fast moving, or dark smoke or flame from a property, whereas wildfire fire smoke causes a light haze in the area and smells similar to a campfire.

“They’re just calling to do the right thing, to believe that they’re following the procedures like when you smell smoke, you should look for fire and call 911. The unfortunate part is that the wildfire smoke coming down from Quebec and northern Ontario area is pervasive throughout the area, so it’s a pretty high likelihood that that is really just smoke in the air and not a structure fire in the vicinity of the person who’s calling,” she said.

She said people should look around their surroundings and try and determine if they see something on fire or seek black smoke before calling 911.