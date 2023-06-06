Stellantis has new offer to keep EV gigafactory in Windsor, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Stellantis is currently reviewing an offer to keep its electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Windsor, Ont., according to the company.

“Stellantis and LGES are in receipt of a written offer that is currently under financial and legal review,” Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin said in an email.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday that the company has what it needs to make a decision on whether to keep its electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

It is not known what the new deal entails, but Champagne said that its amount shouldn’t surprise anyone.

3:27 Stellantis deal: Trudeau says world ‘paying attention’ to Canada’s supply chains

Stellantis paused construction on its plant in May, shortly after the federal government announced a $13-billion deal with Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery gigafactory in St. Thomas, Ont. The federal and provincial governments offered billions in subsidies to secure the plant to compete with subsidies offered in the U.S. under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Champagne has said that Canada would match the U.S. subsidies.

Stellantis, whose $5-billion deal was reached in March 2022, before the Volkswagen announcement, has claimed that the federal government was not meeting its obligations and threatened to move the plant elsewhere.

Ontario has committed to funding one-third of a new Stellantis deal.

The Stellantis/LG plant is half the size of Volkswagen’s and is planned to be up and running three years earlier.