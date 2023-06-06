Over 60 per cent of Sask. income support calls unanswered by ministry: auditor’s report

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial auditor’s 2023 report for Saskatchewan was released, highlighting several issues in the province, one of which revolves around access to Saskatchewan income support (SIS) program benefits.

“The Ministry received over 255,000 calls to its SIS phone line (including almost 50,000 calls specific to SIS applications) over a six-month period, with over 60 per cent of those calls going unanswered,” read the report.

The Ministry of Social Services has offered the SIS program since 2019 with the intent of providing financial assistance to people to cover basic needs like food and shelter as they work towards self-sufficiency.

Provincial Auditor Tara Clemett said the ministry needs to provide more access to potential clients to apply for benefits.

Examples in the report included making computers available at ministry offices, offering sufficient in-person assistance with SIS applications, and consistently offering a call-back function.

“Overall, 64 per cent of the total SIS calls to the ministry’s service centre (65 per cent of calls specific to SIS applications) went unanswered with monthly results ranging from 48 per cent to 66 per cent of SIS calls addressed in 20 minutes or less,” read the report.

Suggestions in the report were given by the auditor, noting the ministry needs to:

Analyze data about SIS client evictions and unpaid utility bills, and develop strategies to address them.

Offer case planning supports and regularly meet with SIS clients to follow up on case plan goals.

Refer SIS clients to proper supports like employment services and counselling when appropriate, and regularly follow up on referrals.

Implement more performance measures to assess SIS’s effectiveness, such as measuring how long certain clients stay on SIS as well as the proportion of clients exiting SIS but returning within a specified time period.

“People experiencing difficult circumstances in struggling to meet their basic needs require clear and accessible ways to apply for income assistance,” Clemett said.

“Offering SIS clients with an appropriate balance of reliable and service-oriented supports provides them with the resources needed to improve their lives by reducing poverty, and promoting their progression to self-sufficiency.”