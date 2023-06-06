Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2023 11:49 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped higher by gains in the base metal stocks, while the technology and financial sectors also rose and U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.02 points at 19,980.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.64 points at 33,535.22. The S&P 500 index was up 6.19 points at 4,279.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.43 points at 13,274.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.57 cents US compared with 74.44 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up eight cents at US$72.23 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.00 at US$1,975.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$3.76 a pound.

