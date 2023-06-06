Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Weather

Heat warning issued for southern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'Hot weather to persist until next week, Environment Canada meteorologist cautions'
Hot weather to persist until next week, Environment Canada meteorologist cautions
Despite the heat, most Saskatoon residents seemed to embrace the summer warmth.
A heat warning is being issued for the southeast portion of Saskatchewan as temperatures start to rise across the province.

Environment Canada said hot and humid weather will affect areas like Nipawin, Humboldt, Regina, Weyburn, Estevan and Moosomin.

Click to play video: 'Sweltering heat has Winnipeg parents concerned about classroom conditions'
Sweltering heat has Winnipeg parents concerned about classroom conditions

“A hot and humid air mass is bringing daytime highs in the low thirties and overnight lows in the upper teens or low twenties to parts of the Prairies,” read the warning.

It added that the humidity could push humidex values into the upper 30s at times.

Residents are being warned to watch for signs of heat illness, which include:

  • swelling
  • rash
  • cramps
  • fainting
  • heat exhaustion
  • heat stroke
  • worsening of some health conditions

Weather information on the Government of Canada website shows the heat warning extends from the southeast in Saskatchewan to large portions of Manitoba.

