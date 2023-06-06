Heat warning issued for southern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

See more sharing options

A heat warning is being issued for the southeast portion of Saskatchewan as temperatures start to rise across the province.

Environment Canada said hot and humid weather will affect areas like Nipawin, Humboldt, Regina, Weyburn, Estevan and Moosomin.

“A hot and humid air mass is bringing daytime highs in the low thirties and overnight lows in the upper teens or low twenties to parts of the Prairies,” read the warning.

It added that the humidity could push humidex values into the upper 30s at times.

Residents are being warned to watch for signs of heat illness, which include:

swelling

rash

cramps

fainting

heat exhaustion

heat stroke

worsening of some health conditions

Weather information on the Government of Canada website shows the heat warning extends from the southeast in Saskatchewan to large portions of Manitoba.