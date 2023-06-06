Smoky smell descends on Montreal as forest fires rage across Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A thick layer of smog descended on parts of the province early Tuesday as raging wildfires continue to burn in northwestern Quebec.

Environment Canada issued smog warnings and air quality statements for many regions. In Montreal, haze and the smell of smoke was noticeable in the downtown core in the morning.

“High concentrations of fine particulate matter due to forest fires in Quebec will result in poor air quality in many areas today and tonight,” the weather agency said Tuesday.

“Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.”

SOPFEU, the province’s fire prevention agency, reported 152 active forest fires — a slight dip from the previous day. Of those blazes, 113 are out of control.

Premier François Legault said Monday that the province was in a “difficult situation” and the wildfires forced more than 10,000 people to leave their homes. The Canadian Armed Forces are assisting the province’s firefighters while another 200 firefighters from the United States and France are expected to arrive this week.

Legault will visit hard-hit Sept-Îles to meet with local officials while Public Security Minister François Bonnardel remains in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

About 6,000 residents of Sept-Îles and the nearby Innu community of Mani-Utenam had been under an evacuation order since Friday after one of three fires in the region neared the area. Sept-Îles Mayor Steeve Beaupre told reporters Tuesday the fire was no longer deemed a threat and people will be able to return home.

— with files from The Canadian Press