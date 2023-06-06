Menu

Politics

Leading mayoral hopefuls to push for votes in CBC Toronto debate as byelection nears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2023 8:20 am
Toronto mayoral candidate Ana Bailão would ‘welcome’ an endorsement from John Tory
The six leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race are set to have another debate this morning, before advance voting opens on Thursday.

The hour-and-a-half event hosted by CBC will air live at 11:30 a.m. on a number of the broadcaster’s platforms, including its radio, YouTube and streaming channels.

CBC says the debate will feature former NDP parliamentarian Olivia Chow, city councillor Josh Matlow, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, councillor Brad Bradford and former Liberal provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter.

The broadcaster says it determined which of the 102 candidates would be included based on available polling data and criteria such as whether they have a robust platform addressing key issues and community involvement.

Previous debates in the election cycle have seen most leading candidates take aim at Olivia Chow, who has continued to grow her significant lead in recent weeks, according to polling data.

The byelection to replace John Tory, who resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staffer, is set for June 26, with advance voting running from June 8 to 13.

