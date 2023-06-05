Kingston, Ont. Grade 12 student gains admission to prestigious university

Send this page to someone via email

The dream of getting accepted into an Ivy League school has become a reality for one Kingston, Ont., high school student.

With the school year winding down, many students are counting down the days.

For Loyalist Collegiate and Vocational School student Addison Wu, the end of the term will mean the end of his four years at LCVI.

The Kingston teen’s next chapter will unfold at one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

“I would have never imagined getting into Princeton in a million years,” said Wu, who is set to head to the Ivy League in the fall.

Wu will become one of the few students from LCVI to ever enrol in the private Ivy League university.

Story continues below advertisement

While Wu might not have seen this coming, there’s at least one person who did

“I wasn’t that surprised because Addison probably ranks in the top 1 per cent of students I’ve ever taught,” said LCVI teacher, Jo-Anne Riley.

Riley has been teaching Wu math since Grade 9, an experience the veteran teacher isn’t taking for granted

“Kids like Addison are amazing to work with. They’re fun, they’re passionate about mathematics and they love to learn,” she added.

Wu shared a similar admiration for his teacher, going as far as to credit her for helping to ignite his love of math.

“I will always say I was a bit of a math kid but RJ, Ms. Riley, she really made me see the passion in mathematics with her really engaging teaching style,” said Wu.

He has already visited the campus in New Jersey and is excited to start in Computer Engineering come the fall.

His Ivy League acceptance is just the latest Princeton connection for LCVI.

“Some of our teachers here are Princeton alumni. I think I’m probably the second student but all in all we have a very unique connection with Princeton given our school’s pretty small size,” he added.